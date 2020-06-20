WWE is moving some of its superstars. Dolph Ziggler will be moved to the red mark RAW, but apparently The Show Off will not go alone.

The Ringside News portal has revealed that Dolph Ziggler is not the only SmackDown superstar addressing Raw. The Glorious is ready to go along with him.

Robert Roode to be transferred to RAW cast

Robert Roode has been absent and quarantined in Canada and cannot make television recordings. The ban on travel between countries due to COVID-19 stopped that travel. There is now a gap for professional athletes who will seemingly use. It is unclear how soon Roode will return.

Furthermore, we were told that “all movements” were being discussed “a few weeks ago.” This was supposed to happen, even before Paul Heyman’s dismissal. “Now he put himself in his place.”

The reason they are going together is because they are an equivalent exchange as part of AJ Styles’ move to SmackDown. “Future considerations” was the phrase they used on television. It was pointed out that this is the reason for those behind the scenes movements as well.

Now the company is moving its chips, and we will continue to see many creative changes in the coming weeks. We will keep you informed.

