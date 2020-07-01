WWE has suspended Joe Coffey following allegations of him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

The accusation against Coffey can be read in the following tweet that was sent by an anonymous person.

We have another statement from another woman who would like to stay Anonymous. Joe Coffey, Travis Banks, Martin Zaki We will not tolerate this anymore #speakingout pic.twitter.com/yLVYIsupev – Sierra Loxton 🌜🔮🌛 (@SierraLoxton) June 19, 2020

WWE suspends Joe Coffey

Referees Joel Allen and Chris Roberts were fired by WWE over the weekend, also due to allegations by the #SpeakingOut movement. They join Jack Gallagher, Ligero and Travis Banks in the recent list of names that have been released due to allegations.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque held a conference call today with NXT UK talent to review the protocol regarding sexual abuse allegations. Levesque told everyone that there would be no tolerance for inappropriate behavior.

Levesque also told the NXT cast that they will return to work once the time is right. It is not yet known when the next set of recordings will occur.

There has been talk that one of the top NXT stars will be released soon, but that has yet to happen.

