The activities of this Tuesday of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) They were suspended after a developing talent and another person tested positive for the coronavirus. According to various sources, the second person that tested positive was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando (Florida), the past June 9, and was only identified as audience member who participated in the recordings of one of his shows.

WWE indicated that “that person has not been in the Performance Center since that day.” “Since that time, no other person who attended the facility has reported symptoms,” said the doctor. Jeffrey Dugas, medical director associate of WWE. He added that “For caution and to guarantee the health and safety of all company personnel, talents, production team and employees at training and production facilities will be evaluated to detect the coronavirus. “

WWE plans continue with his normal television production schedule. All of WWE’s iconic pay-per-view shows, Raw, SmackDown and NXT, have been held at the Performance Center since mid-March.

The company operated without fans from March 13 to May 25, when it began using NXT trainees and staff as an audience. I know they installed barriers with the intention of separating the talent and the audience, but there were times in the past few weeks thats groups were mixed.

According to a WWE statement released Tuesday, it also there were “fans” not affiliated with WWE on the staff who witnessed the recording. “Yesterday a select number of friends and family were allowed to attend the WWE television production,” the organization admitted. it’s a statement.

He adds that “it was required that these individuals participated in medical examinations before entering the locked compound at our training facilities, and were kept separate from the fighters in the ring and the production personnel. ” attendance was less than 20 percent of capacity and the patterns of social distancing of at least six feet between people, therefore, no facial masks were required, “he says.” This is the second publicly confirmed case of coronavirus from WWE, “he says.

According to that organization, the first case was an individual who turned symptomatic “in the days after exposure to two people who worked in medical care on the night of March 26They indicate that this individual had no contact with any other WWE employee.