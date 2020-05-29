Some WWE superstars commented on their outrage over the George Floyd case

This week the world had to receive the bad news about the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis. The video on the case of Floyd It has been broadcast on social media and has gone viral overnight. Many celebrities are commenting on the case and talking about it on social media, as are several superstars from WWE. Some WWE superstars like Titus O’Neil They discussed the outrage caused by the Floyd case.

Mustafa ali

The fighter commented on his Twitter account:

I’m a former police officer. I joined the force because I believed the only real way to bring change to policing is from within. I remember being told “empathy will get you killed.” No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change policing from within. #GeorgeFloyd – Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 27, 2020

I am a former police officer. I joined the force because I believed that the only real way to effect change in the police is from within. I remember being told, “Empathy will kill you.” No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change surveillance from within.

Shelton Benjamin

Wow. This is unbelievable https://t.co/BYz1TAnPkB – Shelton J. Benjamin (@ Sheltyb803) May 28, 2020

Wow. This is incredible.

Naomi

The former female SmackDown champion shared her outrage on social media.

So sick of this happening to our people! On top of that nothing being done about it. Something has to be done and many things have to be changed! Rest In Peace #georgefloyd 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BW27nJMMyK – Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 27, 2020

So tired of this happening to our people! Besides that, nothing is done about it. You have to do something and you have to change many things! Rest in peace #georgefloyd

X Pac

There is no justification for what the world saw George Floyd go by. Too many people I love and care about hurts me to be silent. With the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor so fresh in our minds, this is just the latest drop that broke the glass.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.