As noted Tuesday, WWE issued a statement to deny reports that fans were allowed on Monday Night Raw. WWE’s claim is that “friends and family” were allowed into the Performance Center on Monday night.

I was told that the same “friends and family” were back on the PC today and there was a lot of general discontent about this among the fighters.

WWE Superstars Unhappy About Using Their Relatives

One fighter told me that there was already concern about working with development talents who acted as “fanatics,” but at least those fighters did not travel across the country and largely stayed together in the same area. That is not the case with the “friends and family” and the feeling is that they did not need to be there since the risk of spreading COVID-19 increases with more unknown people in the building.

It goes without saying that the past few days have been tense for some and the general feeling is that today there is a lot of insecurity. Similarly, it was said that there was at least one fighter who decided not to go to television recordings this week.

To be clear, there are some people who are not bothered by anything that happened this week or the past few months and are happy to be at work.

