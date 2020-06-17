WWE recently revealed that one of his developmental talents has tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, WWE has paused his RAW and SmackDown recordings. The company has managed all of its employees to undergo testing for the Coronavirus. WWE released the following statement when its employee tested positive for COVID-19;

“A Development Talent, last at WWE Training Facility on Tuesday, June 9, tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, no one else who attended the facility has reported symptoms. However, as a precaution and to ensure the health and safety of superstars and company personnel, all talents, production team, and on-site employees at training and production facilities will be immediately screened for COVID -19. After the test results, WWE plans to continue its normal television production schedule. “

Backstage concerns of WWE superstar about coronavirus

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson has shared that many WWE superstars are concerned about the current coronavirus pandemic. But there is a WWE superstar who thinks the coronavirus pandemic is a “big plot.” This is what Johnson reported;

“For almost everyone we spoke to today (with the exception of one talent who stated that the pandemic was just a ‘great job’), there has been concern at some level about their health and for those with families, that concern It was even higher, as there was concern about whether they could bring something home so they could expose their families as well. As one person said, this is exactly why Roman Reigns has drifted away. Health has obviously been an unspoken concern since the pandemic began, but having been tested today, for many, it is now back at the forefront of their thoughts in a way that it had not been before. ” “I want to emphasize that there have been some who we have spoken to who have shrugged their shoulders across the stage for the past 24 hours, feeling it is over the top, especially the person who, as noted, feels the pandemic is a sham.”

The coronavirus has paralyzed the world, forcing economies to close for a considerable time. As of now, there are around eight million registered cases of Coronavirus worldwide, and the numbers are increasing every day.

