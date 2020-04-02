In life and jobs there are people who do not reach to be liked, something that happened with Stone Cold, who revealed that her relationship with Shawn Michaels was not very good.

Steve Austin faced HBK at WrestleMania 14 for the championship and although he respected the great work he did, he said he was a difficult person.

“Both of them, Undertaker and I always respect Shawn’s abilityHis work, his talent, the things he could do in the ring, because he was quite incomparable, he was so good. But as a person, I didn’t like him. Frankly, I didn’t like him ”, he commented in his Steve Austin show podcast.

Finally clarified that today their relationship changed because it isl Shawn Michaels Today is completely different from the person who fought Stone Cold.