The refusal of Roman Reigns to fight at WrestleMania 36 is a very hard blow for WWE, so that Stephanie McMahon has already spoken about it.

Vince’s daughter and head of brand for the company She was interviewed by Sports Illustrated and was sympathetic to what happened, in addition to touching on the subject of attempt to cancel the “Showcase of the Immortals”.

“Regarding prevention measures coronavirus, each superstar is free to choose whether or not he wants to fight. This is something that has to be highlighted. The Performance Center is a closed room. Nobody with a temperature above 38º C has permission to access. Nor if he has been out of the country or in contact with someone who has recently visited abroad, “he said Stephanie McMahon.

“It is not for me to analyze your personal situation, pBut we support all of our fighters. We respect your opinions and concerns And, I repeat, this is voluntary. Above all, taking into account that there are talents with previous health conditions. If someone feels uncomfortable acting in these conditions, we will respect their will. Of course we want our fighters to compete at WrestleMania, but only if they feel comfortable. “

At the moment, the Universal championship fight remains an unknown, but it is expected that in the next SmackDown show be known who will take the place of Roman Reigns to face Goldberg.

