The problem of coronavirus He has not been able to with WWE, since it was already determined that Raw, SmackDown and NXT are performed live again.

With a communicated via ESPN, the McMahon company made the announcement, making it clear that they do so in order to bring hope and to help society continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that it is more important than ever to offer people fun in these difficult times. We are producing content on a closed stage with only essential staff present, following the required guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our wrestlers and production equipment. ”

“As a brand that has been linked to social fabric, WWE and its Superstars unite families and they provide a feeling of hope, determination and perseverance. “

The Live shows will start this Monday with Raw, he Wednesdays with NXT and Fridays on SmackDown.

