WWE SmackDown Videos from March 27

Tonight we have had a program again from the SmackDown Performance Center where we have been able to see Asuka fighting Alexa Bliss. Daniel Bryan has also made sure to fight for the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania when Drew Gulak has beaten Shinsuke Nakamura, and in the main event we have been able to see The New Day vs. The Usos.

