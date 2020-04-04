WWE SmackDown Videos from April 3. These are the videos for the SmackDown show last night before Wrestlemania 36.

WWE SmackDown Videos from April 3

Tonight we had a very interesting SmackDown show with a final segment of John Cena with The Fiend and Bray Wyatt sublime. We have also had the light of day what happened between Mandy Rose and Otis on Valentine’s Day. On the subject of fighting we had a triple threat between Tamina vs Lacey Evans vs Naomi, and an individual combat between Shinsuke Nakamura vs Daniel Bryan.

