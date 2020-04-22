WWE Smackdown | This week the blue brand continued to show its face in such difficult times for everyone. We had a starting opportunity and several unknowns within the roster, after the races of all the fighters have taken a 360º turn.

Big 8 on SmackDown

Big E, Kofi’s other partner, and participant in the starting fight, managed to take the championships without fear of anything. the career of this fighter, come long. Their potential has been exploited in the tag team divisionAnd getting a win like that is amazing.

It was a triple threat combat. He knows that anyone can take advantage of the efforts of others. But his safety, and control in the fight took him to beat the champions, who more than offered a show with the titles, only offered comedy with them.

Corbin collects the bills

The king of the brand, again attacked his great rival during these months, Elias. The charismatic fighter who has the briefcase fight between eyebrows and eyebrows, had his great rival back on him. You will have to beat it again to take it off a nightmare that cloud his coveted desires as well.

Ominous and the truth on SmackDown

If we already notice with his surprise entry in the plot of Mandy and Otis, Ominous entered the scene again, to leave us with even more intrigue. The truth that such a character will give a lot of play within the brand. Who will be your first rival?

Bray awakens the past

If anything is clear, it is that The Fiend wants his toy back. But someone who knows him very well is the one who holds him back. Braun and Bray are meat and nail. both they managed to achieve and dominate the company without much effort. But we all know that if they face, something very bad has to happen.

Braun has decided to enter Bray’s game by his own decision. He knows that it will be his next and direct rival. This week he received a gift. His mask from yesteryear in which he covered his face, to highlight, scare and cover your face. Memories that raise wounds. What will be Bray’s intention? Bring him back?

