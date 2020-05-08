WWE SmackDown preview on May 8. This is what we have announced for tonight’s show on FOX of the blue brand.

WWE SmackDown preview for May 8

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak will have a new partner tonight

After what we have seen these last weeks, Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan are going to have to look for a third man, of whom we still do not know the name to face the third formed by Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin who have been doing impossible life for Bryan and Gulak on SmackDown.

Head to head between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

A face-to-face meeting between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt has also been made official for this Friday after last week Bray Wyatt read a story about a black sheep, which was a story about Braun Strowman’s past in the Wyatt Family.

Jeff Hardy’s return

During the last programs we have seen videos of Jeff Hardy and his path of redemption. In last week’s show, Sheamus made it clear that he will be close to Jeff Hardy when he returns to the blue mark today.

Lacey Evans & Tamina vs Sasha Banks & Bayley

The second match announced for today’s show is the one that will pit Tamina and Lacey Evans in a tag team match against Bayley and Sasha Banks. As we saw last Friday, Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked Tamina backstage and this ended up causing chaos in the wings of WWE.

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose will face Sonya Deville on SmackDown. The two have been at odds for the past few weeks, since it was revealed that it was Sonya Deville who conspired with Dolph Ziggler to stop the Otis-Mandy Rose relationship before she could go any further.

