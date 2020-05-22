WWE SmackDown preview on May 22. This is what we have announced for tonight’s Blue Mark show on FOX.

WWE SmackDown preview for May 22

Charlotte Flair vs Bayley in a champion versus champion bout

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will face off in a champion vs. champion bout tonight, but the titles will not be at stake. That was created when Charlotte appeared on SmackDown last week as part of the brand-to-brand invitation.

Bayley challenged Charlotte to the champion versus champion match and Charlotte accepted. Charlotte also asked if Sasha Banks wants to decide for herself or if she is happy to be Bayley’s lackey.

Two quarterfinal matches of the Intercontinental title tournament

The first round of the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament It will conclude with the remaining first round bouts that will take place on SmackDown tonight. Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus, and AJ Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner of Hardy vs. Sheamus will advance to face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals. The winner of Styles vs. Nakamura will advance to the semifinal against Elias.

Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler vs Otis and Mandy Rose tonight on WWE SmackDown

A promo featuring Deville and Ziggler aired on last week’s SmackDown, with Deville saying that Rose will never be a winner like her and that she will never have the skill, talent, charisma and mind that Deville has, it caused tonight. let’s have a mixed tag match between Ziggler and Deville against Otis and Mandy Rose. Deville in the same promo said that he had only started to ruin Mandy Rose’s life.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.