WWE SmackDown preview for May 15

After winning Money in the Bank, Otis will be the guest of The Miz on The Miz TV

The winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Otis will be the guest of The Miz for a new segment of Miz TV this Friday.

We will see what the wrestler has to say since before he won the briefcase last Sunday, the wrestler said he was going to go for the couple titles with his partner Tucker if he managed to get the trophy, now we can see if this is true or instead plans to do something else.

The Queen, Charlotte Flair, returns to WWE SmackDown

The current NXT women’s champion, Charlotte Flair, will be making her presence in the blue brand Due to the new cross-brand invitation Drew McIntyre announced tonight on RAW.

Despite being the current NXT champion, the fighter still officially belongs to the RAW red brand, which is the brand she was drafted last October.

It has not been announced yet for Charlotte to be in the blue mark, so we will have to wait to see her on the program to know what the current NXT champion means.

The tournament begins to crown a new Intercontinental champion

This Wednesday we learned that WWE had decided to take the Intercontinental title from Sami Zayn because the fighter was not going to be able to defend him, since he did not want to go to the recordings of the company due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company He decided to start a new tournament this Friday where the winner will be crowned the new Intercontinental Champion. Who will participate in this tournament?

