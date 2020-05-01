WWE SmackDown preview for May 1. This is what we have announced for tonight’s blue brand show to air on FOX.

Last qualifying matches for Money in the Bank

Tonight we will have the last qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank matches on May 10 by the blue brand of SmackDown. In the masculine combat we will have the confrontation between Otis and Dolph Ziggler.

A fight that is already marked by the great rivalry between the two fighters after the Mandy Rose affair. The winner will join Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan in male combat.

For his part, Mandy Rose will star in the women’s division match when she faces Carmella for a place in the Money in the Bank match. The winner will join Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Asuka, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans in the feminine contest.

New Day vs The Forgotten Sons

WWE announced this week a match without the title of couples in between The New Day and The Forgotten Sons for the program this Friday.

We still don’t know which two members of the newly uploaded NXT stable will team up this Friday. What we do know is that by The New Day they will be Kofi Kingston and Big E, since Xavier Woods still does not rejoin after his injury.

Daniel Bryan seeks revenge against Baron Corbin

Last week we saw Baron Corbin defeat Drew Gulak for a place in the Money in the Bank match. Tonight it seems that Bryan will seek revenge on his partner in an individual match between the two wrestlers currently classified by the blue brand. Hopefully something like what happened in RAW does not happen and we do not have injuries. By the way, will Elias appear?

