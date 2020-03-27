WWE SmackDown preview for March 27

WWE SmackDown preview on March 27. This is what we have announced for this Friday’s program that will be broadcast from the Performance Center.

New Firefly Fun House with a message for John Cena

Tonight Bray Wyatt opens the doors of his Firefly Fun House again with a direct message to John Cena facing Wrestlemania in a rivalry that The Fiend has made personal. What will Bray Wyatt say tonight?

The New Day vs The Usos for being the challengers of Miz & Morrison at Wrestlemania 36

Two of the most awarded teams in recent years in WWE They will seek to get the chance to get the blue brand couples belts again. The two couples will meet tonight in a match where the winners will face each other with the current pair champions of the brand, Miz and Morrison, next weekend at Wrestlemania 36.

Drew Gulak vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Another match with many implications for Wrestlemania is that if Gulak wins tonight, Daniel Bryan will be able to fight for the Intercontinental title on the show of the shows against Sami Zayn. So tonight we will have to see if the inferiority in number due to Nakamura’s teammates does not influence the combat and Gulak manages to make his teammate Bryan fight for a title at Wrestlemania.

Alexa Bliss will seek revenge on Asuka

With several appearances in the previous weeks and with an Asuka that cost Bliss and Cross the victory against Banks and Bayley a few weeks ago, today both fighters will face each other in the Performance Center. Probably from this match comes a match for the pairs titles in Wrestlemania, something that Alexa Bliss has claimed in recent weeks.

