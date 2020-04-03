WWE SmackDown preview April 3. This is what we have announced for tonight’s Blue Mark show on FOX.

WWE SmackDown preview for April 3

New Miz TV segment announced for WWE SmackDown

Last week we saw how on SmackDown it was determined that at Wrestlemania, The Miz and John Morrison would defend the titles in a triple threat against New Day and The Usos in a ladder match after the number one match between them was unsuccessful.

This week, reigning champions Miz and Morrison have invited rivals next weekend to a special Miz TV show. What will happen on the show when the three teams that will battle for the SmackDown tag team titles at Wrestlemania meet?

John Cena will respond to Bray Wyatt

John Cena will be on the show to give an answer to Bray Wyatt about the Firefly Fun House match that the fighter challenged him last Friday. As we know Wyatt is anything but an ordinary guy so the proposal might well be a new way to play around with his rival’s mind. What will the 16-time heavyweight champion say to Wyatt’s proposal for this Firefly Fun House match at Wrestlemania?

In addition to this previously WWE announced that we would have a face to face between Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns Ahead of his match at Wrestlemania, but apparently this has been removed from today’s show and an explanation could be given for Roman’s departure from the match.

