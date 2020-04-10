WWE SmackDown preview for April 10

WWE SmackDown preview April 10. This is what we have announced for the blue brand show, the first after Wrestlemania 36.

Rematch match for the women’s tag team titles on WWE SmackDown

Last night it was announced that the recent female tag team champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will have their first title defense this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

The rivals for the new champions will precisely be the old champions, Kairi Sane and Asuka that after a good fight last Saturday at Wrestlemania they ended up falling against Bliss and Cross.

This will be Asuka’s second match since last Wrestlemania, which the wrestler has already faced and beat Liv Morgan on Monday at WWE RAW.

Braun Strowman will make his first appearance as Universal champion

Following his victory against Goldberg last weekend at Wrestlemania, The new WWE Universal Champion will make his first appearance after the event on Friday’s WWE SmackDown show.

Strowman, who rebounded into the Universal Title bout after Roman Reigns declined to go to the event as a precaution due to the coranavirus, will now face two challenges. First will be showing the WWE Universe that he is a real champion and not a patch that WWE put instead of Reigns and the second know who will be your first challenger to the title you have in your hands right now. We will surely find out tomorrow at the blue brand show.

Also in the program it is expected that the Firefly Fun House combat of the last Wrestlemania will be emitted and that faced The Fiend against John Cena.

