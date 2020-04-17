WWE SmackDown preview April 17

WWE SmackDown preview from April 17. This is what we have announced for tonight’s blue brand show on FOX.

WWE SmackDown tag team titles at stake

In the match for the tag team titles, we will see the three members of the teams that were not in the Wrestlemania 36 match. The Miz will defend the titles against Big E of New Day and Jey Uso. The match was agreed during the segment of The Dirt Sheet where New Day and The Usos faced The Miz and John Morrison in last week’s show.

Tamina seeks Bayley title shot

Another fight that we will have will be that of Sasha Banks vs. Tamina. Tamina stepped out into the ring last week to claim a shot at Bayley’s title, but Bayley told her that in order to have that shot, she must first win a single match against Sasha Banks. Sasha didn’t like this decision, which seems to indicate that if there is a turn face to this rivalry, it would be Sasha’s.

Two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank

For the male combat we have a tremendous confrontation since two of the best fighters today, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will face each other to get to be in combat at the PPV.

On the other hand, the first female match was announced, which will be the one that faces Naomi vs. Dana Brooke, and it will take place next Friday on SmackDown.

Sonya Deville will try to speak to Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville wants to explain to Mandy Rose about what happened to Otis and Dolph Ziggler and their Valentine’s date.

