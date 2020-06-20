Matt Riddle made his debut in the last episode of WWE SmackDown and defeated AJ Styles.

During these past few weeks it has already been announced that the former superstar of WWE NXT, Matt Riddle, would reach the rings of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown. In this week’s show, Matt Riddle made his official debut and faced the current Intercontinental champion, AJ Styles. The segment ended in a match that resulted in victory for Matt Riddle on his arrival to the program and the great celebration of his teammates for defeating Styles.

How was Matt Riddle’s debut?

Start WWE SmackDown Live!

Intercontinental champion AJ Styles opens this week’s show.

AJ Styles take the microphone to thank Renee Young for the perfect presentation. Styles says we are in SmackDown, the house he built AJ Styles and today he has invited everyone from the roster. Today for Styles is a very significant day because it is his first week as an Intercontinental champion. AJ says that without any offense, that Renee Young is not the right one to present the title to him as the new Intercontinental Champion, the right person is Daniel Bryan.

Styles asks to Daniel Bryan to put the title on his waist and if he is really a man to prove it. AJ asks him to congratulate him. Daniel Congratulates him and says he has done very badly. Styles forces him to repeat it. Bryan He congratulates him again and says that he will be a great Intercontinental champion and that he will perhaps be the best IC champion of all time. Imagine his legacy if he defends his championship every week with superstars like Shorty G, Big E or Gran Metalik. AJ He says to stop talking and that if he talks about opportunities, that Daniel Bryan it is last on the list. Bryan replies that someone who truly deserves a chance is Drew Gulak, was the person who defeated Styles last week. AJ He says that to be the number 1 contender for the title you have to earn it.

MATT RIDDLE APPEARS.

Matt Riddle comes and AJ Styles He says he already knows who he is, and that he is nobody to be in his ring without shoes. Riddle tells him that he never brings shoes in the ring and that he will be the next BRO to dominate the show. Matt Riddle attacks AJ Styles and takes him out of the ring.

AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle.

We continue with WWE SmackDown live.

The combat begins with Matt Riddle dominating over AJ Styles. Riddle gives him a German suplex and takes the advantage of the combat. From one moment to the next, Styles reverses the situation and applies a guillotine to regain control of the combat. Later, she leads him to the corner on the top right. Riddle gives him a headkick and tries the count. The count goes to 2. Matt punches Styles to the corner with several right hands, but Styles gives him another right hand and then leads him to the edge of the ring with a clothesline. Riddle fights back with his right and is stamped against King Corbin. Matt Riddle and King Corbin face each other and start arguing.

We return from commercials and see AJ Styles dominate over his rival. Styles applies a back breaker to Riddle and then proceeds to various Yes! Kicks. Kicks are not effective against Riddle and resist them. Snap Suplex by AJ for Riddle and continues with a series of punches. After the series of blows, he leads him against the corner and continues with mastery of the combat. From one moment to the next, Riddle tries several kicks, but AJ catches him with a Dragon Screw and knocks him down. Riddle manages to send AJ against the corner and applies several avalanches, a suplex and then tries a standing moonsault. Try the count but reach 2. Sleeperhold for Styles but no result. AJ catches Riddle in a Calf Crusher but Matt gets to touch the rope to indicate rope break. AJ Styles misleads with the SmackDown roster, Matt Riddle catches AJ with a Bro Derek and gets the count of three.

RESULT: Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles.

The SmackDown roster comes out to celebrate with Matt Riddle his victory.

