WWE SmackDown Live May 30 – Coverage and Results

The show starts!

The show begins with brutal images of how Jeff Hardy he is arrested along with an ambulance that is carried to Elias. Renee Young He informs us that the details about the facts of both cases will be exposed as they are investigated.

Que?! What is happening? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PWXiwBBxWg – WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

QUE. IS. HAPPENING ??? # SmackDown @JEFFHARDYBRAND @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/sRRDH6xBrd – WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

After returning from commercials we see the entire roster of WWE SmackDown gathered commenting on what happened at the beginning of the show. It is announced that Jeff Hardy He has been arrested and will not be able to compete in the tournament semifinals tonight. Some fighters like Sheamus, King Corbin or Dolph Ziggler they start arguing to want to face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals and thus be able to occupy the free space that has left Jeff Hardy. However, AJ Styles also remains unrivaled as Elijah he had been sent by ambulance to the hospital. Styles makes the decision not to face anyone to advance to the final and Daniel Bryan wants to confront someone. Battle royal announced with full roster of WWE SmackDown and the winner will face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals.

With @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @IAmEliasWWE out of action tonight, @ScrapDaddyAP addresses the current status of the #ICTitle Tournament. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lR9e9xk1eG – WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

10 Man Battle Royal to advance to the semifinals of the Intercontinental Title tournament

We return from commercials and see the battle royal in development. The ring is spread out and we see how half of the fighters try to eliminate the other half. Cesaro intends to eliminate Ziggler but fails. Sheamus moves forward for the Golden Lynx, but has not yet fallen above the third rope. After the Golden Lynx, Sheamus tries Drew Gulak but there is no result. Sheamus continues his dominance in the battle royal and tests Jey Uso, but has not yet eliminated. Shorty G appears by surprise and attacks him. We see King Corbin who marks one of the first eliminations of the battle royal and it is Lince Dorado who leaves the ring. Corbin continues with the eliminations and throws Drew Gulak. Shorty G tries to eliminate Nakamura and at the same time we see Gran Metalik counterattack against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler but ends with a superphick by Dolph and thrown over the third rope by King Corbin. Corbin and Ziggler think they are forming a team, and the latter believes that Corbin does not see him coming and tries to eliminate him. Ziggler fails to eliminate Corbin, and it is he who eliminates his rival. Surprised, Jey Uso appears with a superkick and eliminates Corbin.

Sheamus tries to eliminate Shory G, but he catches him in an armbar with the help of the ropes. Later, Shorty connects him to a DDT tornado and defends himself against his rival. We see Shorty G trying to go for Nakamura, but Cesaro stops him and tries to eliminate him. However, Shorty G continues to resist. Shorty surprises Cesaro and eliminates him. Nakamura tries to attack Shorty G with various kicks and he dodges them, takes advantage and eliminates Nakamura through a padlock at his waist. Cesaro returns to the ring and eliminates Shorty G. This is not seen by the referees and Shorty G. must be eliminated. Sheamus and Jey Uso are the last ones left in the ring. Jey is very close to eliminating Jey with a clothesline but Sheamus has not yet fallen. Sheamus leads him to the edge of the ring and they both start a series of right hands. Sheamus ends the series with a brogue kick towards Jey Uso and advances to the semifinals.

RESULT: Sheamus wins the battle royal and advances to the semifinals to face Daniel Bryan.

. @ WWESheamus has won the #BattleRoyal! #ICTitle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DddkoK3vuO – WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020

Sonya Deville vs Lacey Evans

