WWE SmackDown Live May 29 – Coverage and Results

The show starts!

The show begins with brutal images of how Jeff Hardy he is arrested along with an ambulance that is carried to Elias. Renee Young He informs us that the details about the facts of both cases will be exposed as they are investigated.

After returning from commercials we see the entire roster of WWE SmackDown gathered commenting on what happened at the beginning of the show. It is announced that Jeff Hardy He has been arrested and will not be able to compete in the tournament semifinals tonight. Some fighters like Sheamus, King Corbin or Dolph Ziggler they start arguing to want to face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals and thus be able to occupy the free space that has left Jeff Hardy. However, AJ Styles also remains unrivaled as Elijah he had been sent by ambulance to the hospital. Styles makes the decision not to face anyone to advance to the final and Daniel Bryan wants to confront someone. Battle royal announced with full roster of WWE SmackDown and the winner will face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals.

10 Man Battle Royal to advance to the semifinals of the Intercontinental Title tournament

We return from commercials and see the battle royal in development. The ring is spread out and we see how half of the fighters try to eliminate the other half. Cesaro intends to eliminate Ziggler but fails. Sheamus moves forward for the Golden Lynx, but has not yet fallen above the third rope. After the Golden Lynx, Sheamus tries Drew Gulak but there is no result. Sheamus continues his dominance in the battle royal and tests Jey Uso, but has not yet eliminated. Shorty G appears by surprise and attacks him. We see King Corbin who marks one of the first eliminations of the battle royal and it is Lince Dorado who leaves the ring. Corbin continues with the eliminations and throws Drew Gulak. Shorty G tries to eliminate Nakamura and at the same time we see Gran Metalik counterattack against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler but ends with a superphick by Dolph and thrown over the third rope by King Corbin. Corbin and Ziggler think they are forming a team, and the latter believes that Corbin does not see him coming and tries to eliminate him. Ziggler fails to eliminate Corbin, and it is he who eliminates his rival. Surprised, Jey Uso appears with a superkick and eliminates Corbin.

Sheamus tries to eliminate Shory G, but he catches him in an armbar with the help of the ropes. Later, Shorty connects him to a DDT tornado and defends himself against his rival. We see Shorty G trying to go for Nakamura, but Cesaro stops him and tries to eliminate him. However, Shorty G continues to resist. Shorty surprises Cesaro and eliminates him. Nakamura tries to attack Shorty G with various kicks and he dodges them, takes advantage and eliminates Nakamura through a padlock at his waist. Cesaro returns to the ring and eliminates Shorty G. This is not seen by the referees and Shorty G. must be eliminated. Sheamus and Jey Uso are the last ones left in the ring. Jey is very close to eliminating Jey with a clothesline but Sheamus has not yet fallen. Sheamus leads him to the edge of the ring and they both start a series of right hands. Sheamus ends the series with a brogue kick towards Jey Uso and advances to the semifinals.

RESULT: Sheamus wins the battle royal and advances to the semifinals to face Daniel Bryan.

Sonya Deville vs Lacey Evans

The bout begins with a scuffle between the two fighters and ends with a Sonya Deville shoulder tackle on Lacey Evans. For Lacey it is not effective and she stands up. Sonya tries to give him a right hand but Lacey dodges it. Evans places Sonya on the corner and throws a handkerchief at her. However, Sonya does not sit idly by and gives him a right hand. Although Lacey receives it, it is not effective and takes control of the combat. The action is brought towards the ringside area and the referee for the bout because Evans and Deville do not obey his orders.

RESULT: The combat ends in a No Contest.

A Moment Of Bliss with New Day

Alexa Bliss pick up the microphone to welcome this week’s show and your special guests, New Day. Nikki Cross says she has a present for them and they are Scottish pancakes. Cross says they are made by her with her mother’s recipe. However, Big E says they have something for them, too, and it’s some kind of hot chocolate. Alexa appreciates it, but says she doesn’t feel like it right now. Bliss continues by commenting who will be the next challengers for the Tag Team titles of WWE SmackDown. New Day talk about Forgotten Sons, They say that it is a Tag Team that since they have reached the brand have not stopped surprising the public.

Big E he asks Alexa what about them and The IIConics. Alexa is going to speak but … Bayley and Sasha Banks appear.

Bayley Says Talking About Best Tag Team’s WWE SmackDown, are Sasha and her. Sasha takes off her sweatshirt and tosses it to Alexa Bliss. Cross congratulates Bayley on last week’s victory over Charlotte, and Alexa She says that since Bayley started speaking, she stopped listening to what she was saying. Alexa adds that they are 5 champions and 6 fighters in the ring … But where is the title of Alexa? Bayley proposes a match between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

Bayley and Sasha begin to argue, Alexa throws the sweatshirt at her and applies a dropkick to get her out of the ring. We proceed to commercials.

Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks

We come back from commercials and we see Alexa Bliss search various roll-ups to win against Sasha Banks. All roll-ups that Bliss tries ends in 2. Sasha also tries to try one of them but there is no result. Banks takes control of the fight and attacks with several right hands to Bliss. Sasha leads her to the corner and continues the punishment against Bliss, propels herself with the help of the ropes and gives her a double knee. Alexa manages to free herself from the lock and tries to regain control of the fight, but Banks reverses her and tries the account again. We have no winner yet. Banks puts her back on the corner, but that’s where Alexa slaps her and then continues with several right hands. Bliss stamps it against the canvas tapestry and takes control of the contest. Alexa’s Clothesline for Banks and repeat the action. Dropkick for Sasha, but after receiving it she reverses Alexa and gives him a double knee. Alexa dodges Sasha’s clothesline and applies scissors to her. Alexa’s right hand and she gets on the third rope. Bayley tries to mislead the referee, Nikki tries to attack Bayley, hits Alexa and she falls badly into the ring. Sasha takes advantage and achieves the count of three with a roll-up.

RESULT: Sasha Banks defeats Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown.

After commercials, we see a contest between Cesaro and Shorty G. The combat ends with the victory of Shorty G on Cesaro via pinfall.

Otis and Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown.

We see a segment with Mandy Rose and Otis where we see them enjoying the good weather in their pool. Mandy puts on his glasses and starts dreaming about Otis leaving the pool and approaching her little by little to kiss her. Mandy wakes up and Otis jumps into the pool. Rose is totally drenched, but that doesn’t stop her from giving Otis a kiss.

Kurt Angle it appears in WWE SmackDown to announce the next arrival of Matt Riddle to the blue mark.

Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Sheamus searches for the headlock over Daniel Bryan to try to take the first takeover of the bout. However, Bryan reverses it and now it is he who takes the headlock. Sheamus escapes and they start a different type of padlock again. The Celtic Warrior puts pressure on his jaw and Bryan corners him against the corner. Daniel proceeds to apply a series of uppercuts, but Sheamus responds with a clothesline and knocks him down. Sheamus takes control of the combat and attacks him with several right hands. After the right hands, he puts pressure on his jaw, but the referee stops him. Sheamus sends him to the corner, Bryan reverses it and with the help of the impulse of the ropes he achieves a clothesline and sends him out of the ring to apply a suicide dive.

