WWE SmackDown Live May 22 – Coverage and Results

The Dirt Sheet with The Miz and John Morrison.

Miz and Morrison They present their star program for another week and take the mike to talk about what happened last week in WWE SmackDown. The tag team comments on the alliance between Braun Strowman and Otis it didn’t go very well and they also mention Bray Wyatt at the Firefly Fun House.

Braun Strowman interrupts the segment.

Strowman declares that if they have to ask him something that he is here and he proceeds to a combat against The Miz, which Braun accept the challenge.

Without any trouble, Braun Strowman defeats The Miz in that challenge via pinfall after applying a running powerslam and then Morrison proposes a handicap match challenge for WWE Backlash for the Universal title. Braun accepts the challenge and will defend the Universal title in a disadvantaged fight.

And just like that… @ mikethemiz‘s words came right back to haunt him. #SmackDown @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/kwcV8UM4BI – WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

Vacant Intercontinental Title Tournament: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Victory for AJ Styles, in which the two fighters have proven to know each other very well in the ring. Very varied contest, but Styles showed a little more than Nakamura in the final stretch, and it was the detail that made him move forward in the tournament. Something we saw during the final stretch of the fight was an intense rhythm between both fighters, like AJ trying to find the count of 3 through roll-ups, but Nakamura manifests his defense with a key to the opponent. This would not be an obstacle for Styles and he applies a Styles Clash but still does not taste victory. Shinsuke still stands, but Styles gives more and with a Phenomenal Forearm he sends his opponent to the canvas tapestry to get the count of 3.

RESULT: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown.

A classic rivalry gets renewed in this fiery #ICTitle Tournament showdown between @AJStylesOrg and @ShinsukeN. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/grHvLN6m8t – WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

After witnessing the advance to the semifinals of AJ Styles in the Intercontinental title tournament, we go with Bayley and Sasha Banks. Both are talking about the combat of Charlotte Flair tonight, and Bayley asks Banks to be in her corner, but she is not quite sure after hearing what she said last week and does not assure her anything.

“I got this…” @itsBayleyWWE is on a mission to prove her haters wrong tonight. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yYzZse4p2u – WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

Bayley vs Charlotte Flair.

After that backstage segment between Sasha Banks and Bayley we go to the ring with the combat between Bayley and Flair. Both fighters are a long-running contest, but finally we reach their last moments where Charlotte make a mistake by giving up combat dominance to Bayley and this gets on the third rope to apply the diving elbow drop and may be very close to victory, but the count has not yet reached 3. Bayley takes an alternative and tries to make a Figure Four lock attempt, but it doesn’t work. After a series of shots from Charlotte and a couple of responses from Bayley, from one moment to the next, Bayley intercepts Charlotte and achieves the count of three to surprise the WWE Universe.

RESULT: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair.

It’s Champion vs. Champion, as @itsBayleyWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE set out to leave #SmackDown tonight with a statement victory. pic.twitter.com/vCnIGHZIT4 – WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

Otis and Mandy Rose vs Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville

Mixed Tag Team match with victory for Ziggler and Sonya Deville. Otis seemed to have victory in his hands dominating over Ziggler, but an altercation between Mandy and Sonya, and this causes the main action between Otis and Dolph to move towards the ringside area. With a small mistake, this leaves Mandy and Sonya Deville alone in the ring, and Deville on the part of the rival team, who was in trouble, regains control and after a running knee achieves the count of three.

RESULT: Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville defeat Mandy Rose and Otis on WWE SmackDown.

Things quickly get out of hand during @otiswwe & @ WWE_MandyRose’s Mixed Tag battle against @HEELZiggler & @SonyaDevilleWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gNMj3O2f1M – WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

Intercontinental Title Tournament: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus.

(Coverage in process…)

