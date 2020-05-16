WWE SmackDown Live May 15 – Coverage and Results

Miz TV with Otis

The Miz opens its star program with John Morrison to introduce your special guest today, Money In The Bank winner Otis. Miz congratulates Otis on his victory in the past pay-per-view, but he soon complains that he cannot believe that he is the one who has the briefcase in his hands and also someone like him. Mandy Rose. Miz declares that he is one step away from being Universal champion and that a guy like Otis has no wood to be in that position. The segment ends up talking about the combat that both will take tonight. Miz wants Otis to look for a partner, but while Tucker is not here tonight and that it is finally going to be an individual contest, Otis is not going to look for any partner.

Intercontinental Championship Tournament – Elias vs King Corbin

The combat begins with King corbin dominating over Elijah, but while the combat is going on there are ups and downs where Elias resists his rival and takes control of the combat from him. Corbin gets out of the ring and takes Elias’ guitar to start playing it. However, the owner steps in from inside the ring and gives Corbin a dropkick to knock him out. We go to the center of the ring and see how Elias tries to attack Corbin’s arm by climbing on the ropes to launch himself from there, but King Corbin inverts his rival and makes him lose his balance so that he falls. Corbin sends Elias out of the ring and attacks him by hitting him on the commentators’ table. Back in the ring, he tries the count but remains at 2. Corbin continues to punish Elias with various punches, sends him to the corner, slides flush with the canvas and then goes up to the ring to apply a clothesline. He reapplies a clothesline, goes for the third, but Elias reverses a spinning neckbreaker. Elias is ahead of his rival and dominates the fight. Corbin’s opponent launches from the third rope, he reverses it, slides flush with the canvas to give him a clothesline, but Elias reverses him trying a maneuver but King Corbin reverses him in chain and leaves him out of action with a spinebuster. Chokeslam for Elias, Corbin covers it but the account remains at 2. Corbin gets out of the ring and takes Elias’s guitar to destroy it, King Corbin enters the ring, Elias kicks him, roll-up and the account reaches 3 .

RESULT: Elias defeats King Corbin to advance to the next round.

We come back from commercials and see Otis find a partner for tonight in the face of your fight against The Miz and John Morrison. Otis asks Braun Strowman, And he tells you that if you really want him to be your partner or it is just a way that you have easier to exchange your briefcase. Otis says no, and in the end Braun tells him that he will think about it.

We see a promo of the hacker as the last one we saw last week but without new information.

Dana Brooke defeat in a squash to Naomi.

Charlotte Flair arrives at WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair take the microphone to welcome the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, proclaiming itself as the most hard-working superstar of WWE. Charlotte says how it is possible that she is working in the three brands, and it is because she has achieved everything and has everything, from being blonde to having the last name that she has.

Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt.

Bayley start to address Charlotte And she says that she could say that she is glad to see her but before saying that she would say other things. Bayley talks about the last encounter he had against Charlotte Flair that was when he took away the title that he currently carries and that shows that WWE SmackDown is the show headed by the two of them. Charlotte says she defeated her that time she wasn’t conscious, and talking about Sasha Banks It reminds him of everything they starred in during one of their first rivalries, they made history in 2016 and now he’s just on Bayley’s corner in a supporting scene. Bayley doesn’t like Flair’s words and challenges him to a fight. Charlotte accepts and both champions will face each other.

Intercontinental Title Tournament – Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak

We continue with WWE SmackDown live.

The starting point of the combat begins in a balanced way for both fighters, both for Daniel Bryan as for Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak He takes advantage of Daniel Bryan with a backdrop suplex and then connects it to a headlock, but Bryan reverses it and captures it in an ankle lock and then combines it with a German suplex. Gulak’s roll-up but the account remains at 2. Drew’s bodyslam and tries the account again but remains at 2. Gulak returns to the domain, but Bryan reverses it and again applies a German suplex on his rival. Daniel tries a running knee, but fails against Drew Gulak and they both initiate a series of roll-ups without result. After finishing this series, they start a chain of keys to see if one of the two ends up with a lock on the other and Bryan is responsible for it to make Gulak surrender.

RESULT: Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak via surrender and goes to the next round.

The Miz and John Morrison vs Otis and Braun Strowman

The combat begins Otis and John Morrison. Morrison tries to hit Otis with all kinds of maneuvers but fails to knock him down. Miz tries to interrupt Otis’ dominance but he sends him out of the ring. Otis hands over to Braun Strowman to have them both do the Caterpillar Elbow Drop on Morrison at the same time.

We return from commercials and see The Miz attacking Otis on the corner with various kicks and later with several avalanches. Miz finishes it off with a double ax from the third rope and looks for more kicks on Otis. The account is at 2. Relay for Morrison but Otis reverses the situation and enters Braun Strowman. Avalanche for Miz, who was still in the ring and drives out John Morrison. Braun also kicks his two rivals out of the ring and steps down to perform a compound avalanche. Back in the ring, Braun misses an avalanche on the corner against Morrison and Morrison takes the opportunity to try to knock him down with the impulse of the help of the ropes, but Strowman catches him, applies a powerslam and takes the victory with Otis.

RESULT: Braun Strowman and Otis defeat The Miz and John Morrison on WWE SmackDown.

END OF WWE SmackDown. Thank you for following our live WWE SmackDown coverage.

