WWE SmackDown Live May 1 – Coverage and Results

WWE SmackDown Live May 1 – Coverage and Results

Daniel Bryan opens SmackDown

Daniel Bryan take the microphone to welcome the episode of WWE SmackDown this week to talk about your opportunity in combat Money In The Bank. Bryan declares that this opportunity is special, since it will not take place in the Performance Center ring, it will be at WWE headquarters. Daniel goes on to say that he already has some experience in MITB battles, and one of them as a briefcase winner. According to Daniel, he knows very well what an opportunity is, since 9 years ago he could not even be boozed on SmackDown and managed to win the MITB to exchange it on Big Show to become world champion. That fact made him open his eyes and never lose hope to fight for your dreams. However, Daniel says he is a little sad because Drew Gulak cannot be in combat thanks to King Corbin and his minions. So Bryan turns to him and says to get out.

King Corbin appears.

Here you come # TheKing… # SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/0SRbzgvvzV – WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

Corbin says be careful what he says, and shows off his victory over Gulak from last week on the SmackDown screens. Corbin continues to tell Bryan to stop dreaming about winning the MITB, that he is going to be the one to reach the top of WWE headquarters while everyone kneels before King Corbin.

Bryan replies that doing what he did last week and the way he earned his shot doesn’t make him a king, it makes him a loser.

King Corbin says he deserved it more than Drew Gulak and he’s going to prove it now by defeating Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin

After returning from commercials we see Corbin and Bryan having their fight. Bryan looks for the account on Corbin several times but he resists and the account only reaches 2. Corbin slides onto the canvas and quickly returns to the ring to apply a clothesline on Bryan and tries the account but still remains at 2. After this Corbin leads Bryan to the corner and punishes him multiple times with various types of punches. Then he takes him out of the corner and decides to punish his left arm. Bryan manages to invest in Corbin after having some strategy with the cornerback and then proceeds to perform a suicide dive towards the ringside area that is where King Corbin was. Daniel has the mastery of combat and launches from the third rope with a dropkick, then catches Corbin in an Ankle Lock and wants to make him surrender. After canceling the padlock, Daniel tries to send his rival to the corner but he surprises him with a Deep Six Side Slam and tries the count but it is at 2. Bryan looks for surrender again but Corbin reaches the ropes to indicate rope break. Being close to the ropes, Corbin gets out of the ring and Bryan launches himself with a suicide dive, Corbin catches him and hits him with a ladder to indicate Bryan’s victory by DQ

RESULT: Daniel Bryan defeats King Corbin via DQ

After the match, Corbin wants to make an End Of Days to Daniel Bryan on the ring, but he reverses it to apply a Yes Lock! Bryan fails due to the appearance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. This allows Corbin to launch his rival against various ladders found in the Performance Center.

Can @WWEDanielBryan somehow manage to mount a comeback in this battle against King @BaronCorbinWWE ?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7aycpFHd1U – WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

Braun Strowman comes to SmackDown

Our Universal champion of WWE, Braun Strowman take the microphone to speak that Bray Wyatt brought up the topic of his time in the Wyatt Family. Strowman continues but …

Bray Wyatt appears on the Firefly FunHouse.

Wyatt he says to Braun Strowman who comes to tell him a story about a black sheep that ended up abandoning its shepherd. Strowman He tells her that he’s fed up with his puppets and stories, and why instead of being on the Firefly FunHouse why not come to the ring and say it to his face.

The Universal Championship rivalry between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt towards #MITB remains pure magic. RayBray Wyatt has appeared this time to tell a story to Braun about a “black sheep” Lado Whose side are you in this fight? pic.twitter.com/SWeuZGoybE – Planet Wrestling (Wrestling and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 2, 2020

Returning from the commercials, Sheamus He continues his winning streak by defeating one more local fighter. After the victory of Sheamus, it is announced that Jeff Hardy will return next week on WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus continues his winning streak at #WWESmackDown. The Celtic warrior still has no established rivalry after returning to the blue mark. 💥 Who would you like to be Sheamus’ next rival? pic.twitter.com/7YTcjge43D – Planet Wrestling (Wrestling and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 2, 2020

It is finally announced that Jeff Hardy will be at #WWESmackDown next week. After watching for several weeks the small chapters on his documentary, we will keep it in mind for his return. pic.twitter.com/cdDh49arN7 – Planet Wrestling (Wrestling and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 2, 2020

Qualifying match for MITB: Carmella vs Mandy Rose

The fight begins very even for both fighters, Carmella takes Mandy Rose with tweezers, then Mandy picks up momentum with the help of the ropes and tries to knock Carmella down. Carmella later attempts to interpose her rival, but Mandy catches her in a headlock and then proceeds to a series of punches.

Sonya Deville appears and begins to speak as the fight continues. Sonya comments that she keep fighting and that she doesn’t get lost, but in the end she ends up saying that Karma is a whore and that they stop talking and proceed to action.

Carmella takes advantage and gives a superkick to Mandy Rose. Mella covers Rose… 1… 2… 3… Carmella qualifies for Money In The Bank.

After the result of the combat, Sonya Deville brutally attacks Mandy Rose.

At this time last year, @SonyaDevilleWWE surrendered her #MITB spot to @WWE_MandyRose… and she doesn’t want her former best friend to forget it. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kRERSyLOdA – WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

Seeing the great surprise of Sonya Deville attacking Mandy rose after his defeat for the qualifying match of MITB, New Day faced The Forgotten Sons, where the components of this last team defeated the current Tag Team champions via pinfall.

AMAZING! Big surprise from The Forgotten Sons! 💥The new #SmackDown Tag Team have defeated New Day during this week’s show. ⏩As Miz and Morrison have commented at the commentators’ table… YOU DESERVE IT! 👏👏👏 #WWE pic.twitter.com/E4yHLOImxK – Planet Wrestling (Wrestling and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 2, 2020

Qualifying match for Money In The Bank: Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

We continue with WWE SmackDown live.

The bout begins with a shoulder tackle from Otis taking out of the ring to Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler He returns to the ring trying to catch Otis but fails. He lifts Dolph up with a suplex and knocks him down. Otis covers it and the count reaches 2. Otis stamps Ziggler against the cornerback and continues to dominate the fight. However, Ziggler reverses control of combat and tips his opponent a dropkick, then continues to headlock him. Otis stands up and gives Ziggler several punches, but Ziggler resists and counterattacks with a sleeperhold. Otis manages to get rid of Ziggler and attacks him with several punches, cornering him in the corner to proceed with an avalanche. Ziggler tries to run away and gets a guillotine for his opponent, then surprises Otis with a Zig Zag, covers him up and the score is at 2. Ziggler stands up and tries a superkick but Otis reverses it, applies a powerslam and then a caterpillar elbow drop to achieve victory.

RESULT: Otis qualifies for Money In The Bank.

And with this image … We are going to say goodbye to #SmackDown this week! 💥Otis qualifies for the #MITB match 💸Only there would be a gap for the ladder match, which will be determined next Monday in #RAW, who would you like to be the last participant? pic.twitter.com/tMWRFALHfc – Planet Wrestling (Wrestling and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 2, 2020

End of our live WWE SmackDown coverage.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.