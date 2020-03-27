Don’t miss the Live Stream of the event WWE SMACKDOWN. The event can be followed live this Friday, by FOX in the United States at 16:00 PT / 19:00 ET Y Fox Sports in Mexico at 6:00 p.m.

A couple of weeks from WrestleMania 36, Tonight in SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will be at the event to talk about his fight against John Cena in the Showcase of the Immortals.

Also, surely we will have some news about the fight between Goldberg and Roman Reigns, which cannot be done due to the refusal of “The Big Dog”.

