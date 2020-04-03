Don’t miss the Live Stream of the event WWE SMACKDOWN. The event can be followed live this Friday, by FOX in the United States at 16:00 PT / 19:00 ET Y Fox Sports in Mexico at 6:00 p.m.

COMPLETE BILLBOARD OF WRESTEMANIA 36

It’s friday and Smackdown will have a new transmission.

This show is special, because later it is Wrestlemania, where a large number of championships will be played.

Nevertheless, John Cena and Bray Wyatt they will have a dispute and “The Champ” will speak prior to combat.

In addition, they will surely give the announcement of who will fight Goldberg for the Universal championship, after the departure of Roman Reigns.

