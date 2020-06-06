WWE SmackDown Live June 5 – Coverage and Results

The show starts!

As we start this week’s show, we see images of what happened in the last episode of WWE SmackDown. We see how Jeff Hardy he was arrested and Elijah He was sent to the hospital by ambulance for the events that took place at the beginning of the program. We also see a summary of the combat between Sheamus and Daniel Bryan to determine the second finalist of the tournament for the Intercontinental title. Bryan took the victory thanks to the return of Jeff and he attacked Sheamus.

Jeff Hardy opens the show.

Jeff Hardy states that he is glad to see the public today and appreciates how WWE handled the situation last week. Hardy says he was hit last week in the Performance Center parking lot and remembers nothing afterward. Remember that he woke up and then the whole thing happened with the police. Jeff says he doesn’t want to go through difficult times in his life again, that he has a family and two daughters. Jeff says he is here to stay and when he was talking to the police who hit him and fit the profile described with a redhead beard… It was Sheamus.

Sheamus appears to answer Jeff Hardy.

The Celtic Warrior asks Jeff Hardy to be a man for once in his life and admit what he did. For Sheamus, Jeff is a joke.

Jeff takes off his shirt and quickly goes for Sheamus. They start a brawl and finish with a Sheamus brogue kick. After finishing it off, he begins to stamp it against the protectors of the public.

After the attack of Sheamus, this one gets big boos from “You suck! You suck !, You suck! »

Otis vs King Corbin

The fight begins with a series of right hands between the two fighters. Corbin sends Otis to the corner and tries to apply an avalanche, but he dodges it. Otis twice sends Corbin out of the ring. Corbin fights back and dodges Otis’s intentions, introduces him into the ring and takes control of the fight again. King Corbin gives him a spinebuster and the count reaches 2. Otis stands up and begins to distribute clotheslines against his rival, ends Corbin by giving him an avalanche in the corner and Corbin goes out of the ring. King Corbin tries to escape and looks for a chair to hit Otis.

Corbin hits Otis with a chair, but Otis dodges a whistle and knocks Corbin out of the ring.

RESULT: Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ.

We come back from commercials and see The Miz and John Morrison watch over Braun Strowman by some cameras. The duo declare that they will be making life impossible for the Universal champion until WWE Backlash.

We go to the backstage of WWE and we see Shorty G on stage. The interview is interrupted by Mojo Rawley, who makes fun of his name and then they appear Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to attack him. Mojo Rawley joins the brawl against Shorty G but then they come New Day to the rescue.

Sonya Deville vs Lacey Evans

