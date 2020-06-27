WWE SmackDown Live June 26 – Coverage and Results

The tribute to The Undertaker’s career begins.

We started this week’s show with a video recapping all the best moments of his career and then the roster of Smackdown to applaud and shout at him; Thank You Taker! (Thanks Taker)

Broadcast of the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

King Corbin comes to SmackDown

King Corbin He is in the center of the ring and takes the microphone to appreciate the last fight of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. Corbin says the boneyard match is called that because The Undertaker It is a bag of bones and that for all these years has been stealing money from this company. Corbin says he doesn’t support the chant of “Thank You Taker” because he doesn’t have to be thankful for anything. King corbin He ends his speech with a: You suck.

Jeff Hardy appears and attacks King Corbin from behind.

Fatal 4 Way to determine the number 1 contender for the SmackDown female title: Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross

The combat begins with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross teaming up to bring down Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. They are taken out of the ring and then Nikki tries a roll-up against Alexa. The account reaches 2 and there is no result to indicate the victory of Cross. Lacey recovers and takes Alexa out of the ring to throw her against the barricade. Brooke also returns to the ring and confronts Lacey Evans but interrupts Nikki and attacks both with right hands. However, Lacey and Brooke team up and send her up against the corner to kick her. Alexa returns to the ring and is sent against the same cornerback as Nikki Cross. Lacey tries the account on Alexa but is at 2 because Brooke appears and cancels the account. Dana begins to dominate with a wide variety of movements and places Lacey Evans after a body slam. Dana launches from the third rope with a senton bomb, tries the count but remains in 2. Alexa and Nikki interrupt. Nikki is knocked out by Dana, but Alexa takes advantage of the situation and places Dana in position for a Twisted Bliss. Brooke reverses Alexa’s jump and sends Dana Brooke into the ringside area. Lacey, Nikki and Alexa are in the center of the ring. Bliss is out, Lacey begins to dominate over Nikki, Dana interrupts … Lacey’s right hand against Dana, he will cover her, but … Nikki Cross appears and wraps her up in a roll-up! 1… 2… 3…

RESULT: Nikki Cross will face Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.

