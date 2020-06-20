WWE SmackDown Live June 19 – Coverage and Results

Start WWE SmackDown Live!

Intercontinental champion AJ Styles opens this week’s show.

AJ Styles take the microphone to thank Renee Young for the perfect presentation. Styles says we are in SmackDown, the house he built AJ Styles and today he has invited everyone from the roster. Today for Styles is a very significant day because it is his first week as an Intercontinental champion. AJ says that without any offense, that Renee Young is not the right one to present the title to him as the new Intercontinental Champion, the right person is Daniel Bryan.

Styles asks to Daniel Bryan to put the title on his waist and if he is really a man to prove it. AJ asks him to congratulate him. Daniel Congratulates him and says he has done very badly. Styles forces him to repeat it. Bryan He congratulates him again and says that he will be a great Intercontinental champion and that he will perhaps be the best IC champion of all time. Imagine his legacy if he defends his championship every week with superstars like Shorty G, Big E or Gran Metalik. AJ He says to stop talking and that if he talks about opportunities, that Daniel Bryan it is last on the list. Bryan replies that someone who truly deserves a chance is Drew Gulak, was the person who defeated Styles last week. AJ He says that to be the number 1 contender for the title you have to earn it.

MATT RIDDLE APPEARS.

Matt Riddle comes and AJ Styles He says he already knows who he is, and that he is nobody to be in his ring without shoes. Riddle tells him that he never brings shoes in the ring and that he will be the next BRO to dominate the show. Matt Riddle attacks AJ Styles and takes him out of the ring.

AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle.

We continue with WWE SmackDown live.

The combat begins with Matt Riddle dominating over AJ Styles. Riddle gives him a German suplex and takes the advantage of the combat. From one moment to the next, Styles reverses the situation and applies a guillotine to regain control of the combat. Later, she leads him to the corner on the top right. Riddle gives him a headkick and tries the count. The count goes to 2. Matt punches Styles to the corner with several right hands, but Styles gives him another right hand and then leads him to the edge of the ring with a clothesline. Riddle fights back with his right and is stamped against King Corbin. Matt Riddle and King Corbin face each other and start arguing.

We return from commercials and see AJ Styles dominate over his rival. Styles applies a back breaker to Riddle and then proceeds to various Yes! Kicks. Kicks are not effective against Riddle and resist them. Snap Suplex by AJ for Riddle and continues with a series of punches. After the series of blows, he leads him against the corner and continues with mastery of the combat. From one moment to the next, Riddle tries several kicks, but AJ catches him with a Dragon Screw and knocks him down. Riddle manages to send AJ against the corner and applies several avalanches, a suplex and then tries a standing moonsault. Try the count but reach 2. Sleeperhold for Styles but no result. AJ catches Riddle in a Calf Crusher but Matt gets to touch the rope to indicate rope break. AJ Styles misleads with the SmackDown roster, Matt Riddle catches AJ with a Bro Derek and gets the count of three.

RESULT: Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles.

The SmackDown roster comes out to celebrate with Matt Riddle his victory.

After the debut of Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy is interviewed by Renee Young. Hardy says he has to do what he sees best for his family and says that the fight he is involved in is very tough. Renee talks to him about his combat with Sheamus in Backlash and how the defeat on Sunday has felt for him. Hardy declares that he has lost many fights and many more defeats await him, his spirit is strong, but there is a part of him that is very negative and makes him think about whether he is a bad person in general, if he is a bad fighter, bad father … Jeff says he has had a problem with alcohol and drugs from a very young age in the past, but Sheamus is a bully and his only goal is to reach redemption.

Let’s go with Shorty G who is interviewed backstage by Renee Young and comments that he has been with all kinds of opponents in the ring. Mojo Rawley appears from behind to try to attack him, but Shorty tips him a right hand. We proceed to commercials and when returning to the screens of Smackdown we see a brief contest between Mojo Rawley and Shorty G which ends with a diving crossbody of this before his rival. This one loads it, tries to invest him, but Shorty applies a roll-up to him and takes the victory.

Miz TV with Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown.

We continue with WWE SmackDown live.

The Miz welcomes you to Mandy rose to Miz Tv and talks to her about her former best friend, Sonya Deville. Mandy He says he is leaving the program because he is not for jokes. Miz says he apologizes, that he and Morrison were joking, so now he’ll be serious. The Miz says he has a surprise and welcomes Sonya Deville.

Mandy Rose he asks Sonya that if you still continue with the pending issue, that you thought had already happened. Rose asks him what he wants from her, he says that it can hurt him physically, but not emotionally because he is still standing. Otis has been loyal to Mandy from day one and tells Sonya that she is alone now.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose They start a brawl and Deville leaves the ring. The Miz prevents you from passing Mandy Rose and fails to finish her off. Mandy decides to slap The Miz in the face and leaves the ring.

We come back from commercials and see Sasha Banks and Bayley appear on the screens of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown. Banks and Bayley will be at the commentators’ table to narrate the match between New Day and Lucha House Party. In this contest, New Day get victory over Fight House Party via pinfall. After the fight, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro they come to attack them and leave a very clear message to the champions and to Michael Cole.

After the appearance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, the women’s division of Smackdown meets to complain about Bayley and Sasha Banks. Alexa Bliss comments that where is Nikki Cross and we go to commercials. When we are back, we see that it appears Nikki Cross and attacks Sasha Banks at the commentators’ table. Alexa Bliss arrives to stop her partner’s feet a little, but this leads to a combat between Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross.

Victory is for Sasha Banks after Nikki try a roll-up, but Banks He reverses it, gives her a double knee, wraps her in another roll-up on his part and gets the count of three.

Bray Wyatt and the Firefly FunHouse return to SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt He comments that it has been a long time since the last time and comments that he has been doing everything. One of his puppets appears and reminds him of his defeat against Braun Strowman at Money In The Bank. Bray says he accepts defeat and that Braun Strowman is someone you have known for a long time.

Braun Strowman interrupts Bray Wyatt. Strowman says that he has had his chance, there are no more games and that the story between them has already ended. Bray laughs and says he was not joking about resurrecting.

Bray Wyatt appears in her 2013-2014 outfit. Wyatt says we have to go to the beginning of everything. Bray says that he created Braun and that he is going to have to destroy him too. All you have to do is follow the vultures.

Run.

Thank you for joining us for another week with our live WWE SmackDown coverage.

