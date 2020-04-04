From the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, a new edition of Smackdown prior to what will be on Saturday and Sunday Wrestlemania 36.

WWE SmackDown preview for April 3

Start the Show

Smackdown starts with The Miz TV

The Uses make their entry, They say that even though no one yells at them or tells them anything, they can’t wait to become Smackdown Couple Camepons.

The New Day interrupt them, Saying that they truly believe that they will be the Couple Champions, Big E says that the ones who will keep the titles will be the 7 times Couple Champions.

But the moment they were going to face The Miz & John Morrison interrupted them, Saying that no matter what they say, do or show, they won’t take the titles away from them.

The Usos and The New Day attack Miz & Morrison, Then The New Day attack The Usos, but finally The champions prevail and celebrate at the top of the stairs

We got a BRAWL !!! # SmackDown #MizTV pic.twitter.com/3BsTS6zte1

– WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

Response from John Cena to “The Fiend” Bray Waytt



And tonight we will have the Ric Flair Retirement match

1 / Triple Threat: Naomi Vs. Lacey Evans Vs. Tamina.

Naomi makes his entrance, follows him Lacey Evans and finally Tamina reaches the ring.

Sasha Banks & Bayley found in the comments

The fight begins, Lacey Evans and Naomi they unite against Tamina, hitting her in the face but tamina reverses it by throwing Naomi and Evans out of the Ring.

After commercials, Tamina continues to dominate attacking Naomi, throwing her with the corner, the account reaches 2.

Naomi defends herself by attacking but now Lacey Evans dominates by attacking Tamina against the corner, while Bayley and Sasha Banks talk about their friendship saying they are inseparable.

Sasha Banks attacks Lacey Evans but Naomi attacks her, Tamina applies a Samoan Splash and the count reaches 2.

Naomi dominates Tamina but… .. BAYLEY DISTRAYS NAOMI, and Tamina with a Superkick takes the victory. Tamina Defeated Naomi & Lacey Evans.



Down goes #TheBOSS! #SmackDown @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/yWHYZofKIE

– WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

After the match Tamina attacks Bayley and Sasha Banks, being victorious in the Ring,

2 / (Replay) Ric Flair Vs. Shawn Michaels – Wrestlemania 24

(Coverage in Process.)