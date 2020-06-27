WWE SmackDown Live | Fight News the best WWE website in Spanish, brings you the complete results of the blue brand. This week the blue mark is in serious trouble, due to the multiple cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks. In addition to this, the Undertaker tribute is confirmed as a backup plan. Renee Yuoung confirmed that she has Covid-19. The company was therefore forced to change its plans.

WWE SmackDown Live Coverage and Results

To tune into the broadcast signal, you can use FOX Sports in the United States and Latin America.

Previous SmackDown:

SmackDown Results

The show begins with a video tribute to the Undertaker and later, some stars from the SmackDown cast on the ramp applauding the gravedigger and shouting “Thank You Taker!”.

The video of the Undertaker’s debut at Survivor Series 1990 is featured, impressing critics and kicking off a legacy.

The complete WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match is presented, in which Undertaker buries AJ Styles alive. During the fight there were commercial breaks and some comments from fighters taken from the documentary The Last Ride.

Baron Corbin comes to the ring to talk trash about the Undertaker and say he is the number one member of the club to kiss Vince McMahon’s butt. Jeff Hardy appears and gives him what he deserves.

In an interview Jeff Hardy challenges Baron Corbin to a match in which he shows respect.

Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke in a fatal fight of four by taking a three-second count on Evans.

During the fight Nikki and Alexa fought each other to win an opportunity and after the victory they celebrated together, proving that their friendship will not be affected.

In this way, Bayley vs Niki Cross is agreed for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

The team of Lucha House Party and New Day beat Miz, Morrison, Cesaro and Nakamura, when in the final moments Metallik achieved the count on Miz after an elbow, in one of the most important victories of his time at the company.

Braun Strowman arrives in the ring and talks about how terrifying Bray Wyatt is. The champion challenges him to return home at Extreme Rules.

Jeff Hardy cleanly beats Baron Corbin in the stellar SmackDown match. After the New Day match, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle come up to the ring to attack Corbin and celebrate the Undertaker. The show ends with Jeff Hardy on his knees doing the Undertaker pose, while the gravedigger was shown on screen.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.