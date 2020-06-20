WWE SmackDown Live | Fight News the best WWE website in Spanish, brings you the complete results of the blue brand. This week the blue brand begins its route to the PPV Extreme Rules, with the debut of The King Of Bros Matt Riddle. Similarly AJ Styles arrives as the new Intercontinental champion. On the other hand, Mandy continues her rivalry with Sonya Deville on MizTV. Finally Bray Wyatt makes his return with a new episode of the “House of the Fireflies”.

To tune into the broadcast signal, you can use FOX Sports in the United States and Latin America.

Bray Wyatt returns with his FireFly FunHouse tonight. AJ Styles is on the red carpet for the presentation as Intercontinental Champion. Mayy Rose talks about her relationship that ended with Sonya Deville on MizTV. Matt Riddle makes his debut in the cast of SmackDown.

The program begins with AJ Styles’ coronation ceremony, attended by some SmacKDown fighters. Styles asks Bryan to put the belt on him and the American Dragon accepts, but tells him to defend the title against Gullak.

Matt Riddle appears making his debut at the blue mark and ends up hitting with Styles, taking him out of the ring and in what could be a hand-to-hand fight between the two.

