WWE SmackDown Live April 24 – Coverage and Results

New Day open the show

Images of the victory of Big E on The Miz and Jey Uso to proclaim himself alongside Kofi Kingston as the new Tag Team champions of WWE SmackDown.

Kofi thanks to Big E for what he did last week and says he is proud of his teammates for having become a historic team alongside people like The Hart Foundation, New Age Outlaws or Demolition.

INTERRUPT FIGHT HOUSE PARTY.

Golden Lynx pick up the microphone to address New Day and declare that they want to be the first team to congratulate them and also challenge them tonight.

INTERRUPT THE MIZ AND JOHN MORRISON.

Miz Take the microphone that you don’t really think are 8 times champions Tag team after a triple threat victory, Morrison He goes on to say that it was a cheap victory and they don’t deserve a proper rematch.

Great Metalik is directed to Miz in Spanish telling him to shut up and then he asks Morrison what did he say, since he fought in Mexico. John tells him that he said he has a lot of respect for him.

INTERRUMPEN FORGOTTEN SONS.

Steve Cutler takes the microphone and introduces Forgotten Sons, and says that they come here to become the new Tag Team champions so as not to be forgotten anymore. Jakson Ryker addresses Miz to tell him he is a “posser” and then follows him Blake to conclude by saying that they attack at any time.

THE FORGOTTEN SONS ATTACK NEW DAY AND FIGHT HOUSE PARTY TO LEAVE A VERY CLEAR MESSAGE TO THE TAG TEAM DIVISION OF WWE SMACKDOWN.

#TheNewDay won’t forget THIS statement any time soon. # SmackDown @TheWWEBlake @JaxsonRykerWWE @SteveCutlerWWE pic.twitter.com/Pk6JZ3l9tf – WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2020

Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin – Qualifying match for Money In The Bank

The combat begins very even for both fighters but Drew Gulak It takes little time to get King corbin out of the ring. We go for a few moments to commercials and when we return we see how Corbin has regained control of the combat and punishes Gulak with various blows on the ring. Drew tries to face his rival and takes the opportunity to counterattack by performing a roll-up. The count reaches 2 and King Corbin stands up and knocks Gulak down. Corbin proceeds to take him against the corner and kicks him several times. From one moment to the next, Drew defends himself with various right hands and sends Corbin to the opposite cornerback, Corbin seeks a chokeslam and Gulak surprises him with an inverted roll-up. The account reaches 2.

Both fighters stand up and attempt a diving crossbody for their rival. Gulak climbs on the third rope and punishes his opponent with a flying clothesline. It covers it and the account reaches 2.

CESARO AND SHINSUKE NAKAMURA APPEAR TO ATTACK DANIEL BRYAN IN THE RINGSIDE AREA.

DREW GULAK TRIES THEM TO FACE AND CORBIN INTERVENES FROM BEHIND TO ATTACK HIM, INTRODUCES HIM TO THE RING AND SENDS HIM TO WIN HIS TICKETS TO MONEY IN THE BANK!

. @ DrewGulak attempts to exploit the holes in King @ BaronCorbinWWE’s game during their #MITB Qualifier battle. pic.twitter.com/ZKmuyRoueA – WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2020

We come back from commercials and see Sheamus defeat Daniel Vidot after applying a Brogue Kick and get to the count of 3.

Light work for @WWESheamus tonight. 💪💪 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/A2SLrRTcub – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 25, 2020

Fight House Party vs John Morrison and The Miz

Fight House Party Take advantage of your rivals at the start of the fight. However, John Morrison is relieved by his partner and tries to retake the reins of combat in front of Golden Lynx. Standing Shooting Star Press for Lynx and covers it. The account is at 2. The account is at 2. Dorado tries to reverse Morrison with a Sprinboard Stunner and John shoots towards the corner where The Miz is. Miz takes over as Gran Metalik does. Metalik initiates a series of aerobatic and aerial movements against Miz, but there comes a point where the former champion Tag Team dodges the blows, but, from one moment to the next, Metalik reverses his rival, catches him in a roll-up and they take the victory.

RESULT: Fight House Party defeat John Morrison and The Miz

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

(Coverage in process…)

