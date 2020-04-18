Friday Night Smackdown begins!

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross open the show

Smackdown tag team champions enter the ring for their Moment of Bliss segment. They have invited Braun Strowman, the universal champion.

They congratulate each other on their achievements at Wrestlemania respectively. They remind us of what happened last week between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. “The monster among men” recognizes that it belonged to the Wyatt family but that it is something that it tries to forget. What he has accomplished so far he has accomplished on his own, and Bray Wyatt is a manipulator. That’s why you don’t owe him an apology.

At one point, Braun Strowman sees a gift in the corner of the ring. The Universal champion thought it was a gift from his former partner Alexa Bliss, but it turned out to be a gift from Bray Wyatt. Something that reminded Strowman of his past in the Wyatt family. THE BLACK SHEEP’S MASK! Symbol that represented the “monster among men” in the family. Bray Wyatt’s laughter is heard and an image of Strowman from when he debuted in WWE with the mask on his face appears on the screen. Interesting start to the show!

Sasha Banks vs Tamina

If Tamina defeats Sasha Banks, she’ll have a shot at the Smackdown women’s title against Bayley. The fight begins. Tamina throws Sasha over the ropes making it clear that she is the boss.