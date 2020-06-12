This Friday, June 12 we have a new WWE SmackDown program. Here we leave you with the preview of everything we have announced for tonight’s program, the last one before the PPV Backlash on Sunday June 14.

WWE SmackDown preview June 12, 2020

Braun Strowman & Heavy Machinery vs Dolph Ziggler & Miz and Morrison

Last match that has been released for this SmackDown show, knowing that next Sunday Strowman will fight in a handicap match to defend the title, the logic is that all the participants were involved in some way in the show tonight.

Strowman has sought out Heavy Machinery as partners, They will rejoin the tag team after several weeks of seeing Otis alone. Moreover one of Otis’s rivals, Dolph Ziggler will be the complement of Miz and Morrison tonight.

The final of the Intercontinental Title tournament

Two of the best wrestlers of recent years in the world of wrestling will face each other tonight in the final of the tournament for the Intercontinental title. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will face each other tonight, with a shadow watching them closely, Sami Zayn, who is surely not happy that the title has been taken from him.

Daniel Bryan comes from two fierce bouts to reach the final, first against Drew Gulak, and then against Sheamus in the semifinals, meanwhile AJ Styles defeated Nakamura in the first round and then accepted a Bye to advance to the final due to injury from Elias.

Last week AJ Styles was surprised by Bryan’s disciple Drew Gulak in a match on SmackDown but we are sure that AJ Styles will be more awake tonight.

Signing of the contract between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy

Tension has been mounting in this rivalry between the two fighters and last week we saw that when Jeff Hardy wanted to tell his version of the events that occurred 15 days ago with the accident with Elias, Sheamus appeared to apply his Brogue Kick.

This afternoon both will face each other in the signing of the contract and we will see if it ends as the Rosario de la Aurora as all the signatures that occur in WWE usually end.

Remember that everything that happens tonight on WWE SmackDown can be followed on Planeta Wrestling, the most complete WWE website in Spanish.