WWE SmackDown improves slightly in ratings

Yesterday’s WWE SmackDown edition drew an average of 2,043 million viewers in the ratings, according to the Showbuzz Daily portal.

The first hour of the blue mark drew 2.03 billion viewers, then the second hour reached 2.055 million viewers. The McMahon’s company continues to record their main shows (WWE RAW, WWE NXT, WWE SmackDown) inside the WWE Performance Center from Orlando, Florida.

WWE SmackDown also had an average rating of 0.55 in the age group 18-49, and was the third most-watched show on Friday night. ABC’s reality show Shark Tank topped the ratings with an average of 0.7 in the same demographic.

The latest episode of the blue brand surpassed last Friday’s SmackDown episode in ratings, which drew an average of 2.025 million viewers with a rating of 0.5 in the demographic between the ages of 18 and 49.

SmackDown was the eighth most watched show by night on major television networks. Here are the Top 8 most watched shows on Friday night:

Shark tank

20/20

Greatest #StayAtHome Video

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front

Blue bloods

The Blacklist

Dateline NBC.

Shark Tank led the night with 4.561 million viewers. Below is the SmackDown rating after Wrestlemania 36.

WWE SmackDown Ratings (April 10 – May 8)

April 10th: 2,317 million viewers.

April 17th: 2,187 million viewers

April 24: 2.005 million viewers (25th anniversary of Triple H’s WWE debut)

May 1: 1,885 million viewers

May 8: 2.025 million viewers

