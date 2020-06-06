At Friday Night SmackDown This week, Bayley and Sasha Banks became the new WWE tag team champions, beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the highlight of the evening.

Further, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus They had an encounter at the beginning of the program and thus a combat was agreed between them for Backlash 2020, an event that will take place next Sunday, June 14.

Who will also see the faces in that pay-per-view will be AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, since both will fight for the intercontinental title. But before the match, they had a confrontation in this blue show.

Seconds later, it appeared Drew Gulak and he faced ‘Phenomenal’. To everyone’s surprise, Gulak took the victory.

In other results, The New Day and Shorty G they beat Mojo Rawley, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura; Lacey Evans he defeated Sonya Deville with a little help from Mandy Rose, who distracted Sonya; and Otis ended with ‘King’ Baron Corbin.

This week’s SmackDown was held at the Orlando Performance Center with some NXT wrestlers as part of the crowd. WWE is unable to hold massive events due to steps the Florida government has taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Stellar Segment

This was the triumph of Bayley and Sasha Banks. (Video: FOX Sports)

Friday Night SmackDown: schedules

19:00 hours – Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia

20:00 – Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, United States (New York, Washington, Florida)

9:00 p.m. – Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil

01:00 on Saturday – United Kingdom

02:00 on Saturday – Spain, Germany, Italy, France

The new installment of the blue brand show will have as its main attraction the confrontation between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship title, which vacated Sami Zayn almost a month ago.

Both fulfilled their duties and will collide in the ring to define who will put on the belt that will be disputed in the next Friday Night SmackDown.

AJ Styles comes from beating Shinsuke Nakamura and Elias, rivals against whom he showed that he only has in mind the new consecration. Al will have Daniel Bryan, who had to put aside feelings to beat Drew Gulak and just beat Sheamus.

The day also includes defending Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross against Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU