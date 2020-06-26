So far, only a few people in WWE have publicly said they tested positive for COVID-19. Renee Young, Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, and Kayla Braxton are among the names that have publicly said they tested positive through their social media accounts.

WWE does not want its employees to say they have Covid-19

There are many more workers who have tested positive but remain silent. Bryan Alvarez noted in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that WWE does not want anyone to publicize their positive test.

“I can tell you with certainty that the company does not want anyone to tweet about it if they are positive,” said Alvarez. “I have heard other names that have tested positive and have not tweeted about it.”

Talent and staff in the ring are not the only people who have tested positive. Álvarez added: “There are some friends and family who are now affected.”

More news is likely to come out in the coming days. As noted above, Raw has been postponed and they hope to record the show on Saturday. The reason the program was postponed is that some tests for COVID-19 returned and the company was not happy with the results.

Until this week, wrestlers were prohibited from wearing face masks, but will be allowed to wear them in the future.

