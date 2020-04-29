WWE show at Madison Square Garden postponed for the second time. Last night the postponement was announced again.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the show that WWE was supposed to celebrate at Madison Square Garden has been postponed again, although this time without a date.

The show should have been held on March 22 but it was postponed until Saturday, June 27 and finally it was postponed yesterday, although this time without any date for the event.

The WWE Live event that was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at Madison Square Garden and was later postponed to Saturday, June 27 has been postponed for the time being without a date. It was the announcement that Madison Square Garden made. More information about this will be given in the coming days, the tickets that were purchased for the first date can be used for the new date.

The original show was included in the tour Road to Wrestlemania 36 and it was announced that they were going to participate DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac & Road Dogg).

Madison Square Garden is scheduled to host the NJPW Wreslte Dynasty show on Saturday, August 22. The latest news regarding the show is that NJPW has postponed the sale of tickets from April 3 to May.

