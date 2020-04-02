Some of the athletes have shared their activities in quarantine; Nevertheless, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, they were not one of those superstars, so the former WWE champion He told what they have done these days.

Former member of The Shield he told what his life is with the Raw monarch these days they have had the opportunity to live together much longer.

“Obviously, no one knows how long all this is going to take. But we are both super relaxed. We are taking advantage of this downtime to cook together, watch some movies, hang out. In a normal situation we don’t have too much time to do all of this. They already know, now we can sleep without problem all night. We also spend time with my animals. We enjoy this time when we are not working, which is what we usually do most of the time. Fortunately, she is one of those people who always needs a moment to have fun. So we are fine, “he commented Seth Rollins with Hollywood Life.

It must be remembered that it has long been rumored that both Becky Lynch as Seth Rollins will take time off after passing WrestleMania 36.