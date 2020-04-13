The wedding of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch it has been postponed, so announced itself Raw champion; However, it is not because I have problems, it was by the coronavirus.

In a chat with Graham McGrath of Extra.ie., Becky made it official that she won’t marry Seth these days because you want your family and friends are present.

“Our wedding plans had to be postponed. But, look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him forever. So it doesn’t matter if we get married in a month, in a year or in two days, It will be the same, only it will be much better if my family and friends can be there, because it will not be in Ireland, it will be somewhere around here, on this side of the pond, “he said. The Man.

In fact, long before the entire pandemic problem, it was said that happening WrestrleMania 36, ​​both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, They were going to be away from WWE to enjoy your honeymoon.

