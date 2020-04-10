The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) are no longer part of WWE. The company announced that the fighters were no longer part of the company as of this moment.

WWE gets tired of The Revival

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder over-tightened the rope. For the past few months, they’ve kept pushing WWE for more money, threatening to go to AEW. The Revival had tired WWE managers and finally the company has chosen to fire them. In the official statement it is announced that both parties have reached an agreement to dissolve the contract.

BREAKING: Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/PjAOuiHoxs – WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2020

The agreement that both parties have been able to reach is the reduction of the 90-day clause to appear in other companies, as well as the collection of a good economic amount.

Difficult to work with Dawson and Wilder

According to several WWE fighters, it was not easy to work with The Revival. Much of the locker room is glad that these have left the company, since their ego was superior to their quality in the ring. After their promotion from NXT they believed the face of the couples division and did not want to do anything that would make them look bad, making the work of their teammates in the ring very difficult. Despite having a good performance and many of the fans on his side, they created a bad environment for doors inside. Now the WWE locker room will be a quieter place and managers will not have them at the door asking for a salary increase every 15 days.

