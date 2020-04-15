WWE has made the announcement official; Karl Anderson has been fired from the company, among other stars more

Bad news for the outlook WWE; and the wave of company layoffs has begun, something that is done annually and has been a tradition in the American company.

WWE has made the dismissal of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who last appeared in the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and Undertaker in WrestleMania 36. Also, whoever was the manager of Bobby lashley, Lio Rush, who had already lost time in the company’s orbit. Another fighter fired has been EC3, who came as a great promise to the company, but made a rather discreet step for it. Curt Hawkins He has also been fired, having the longest losing streak in the company’s history. The fighter Drave Maverick, who was the general manager of 205 Live. Also, Heath Slater Has been fired. And finally, Erick young joins this list of company layoffs. WWE wishes you the best in your future projects.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU – WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

These 8 fighters join The Revival, who were fired on April 10, 2020 from the company.

Without a doubt, the wave of company layoffs has begun, and we are sure that more fighters could come out of the company in the coming days. Who could be the next fighters to be released from the company? Let us know through our social networks:

Remember that Planet Wrestling continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

We will keep you informed about any news and any dismissal that may occur in the company.