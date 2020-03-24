As is already a custom, Sasha Banks again gave much to talk about with his social media posts, where in addition to giving a message in Spanish, showed its great beauty.

Follow us on Facebook

Will Jeff Hardy leave WWE? Matt Answer this

The former WWE champion, who has shown solidarity with what has happened, continues to interact on his Twitter and gave a “Hot” message for his Spanish-speaking followers.

“There is nothing hotter,” wrote the beautiful Sasha Banks, where he also accompanied his text with four photos of her.

The girl with blue hair will have the opportunity to win the championship once again, because in WrestleMania 36 will have a fight against some more fighters and the current champion, Bailey.

There is nothing hotter

💋💄 pic.twitter.com/mnY59M00Cf

– $ asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 24, 2020

Show player