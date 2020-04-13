After it was announced that Sasha Banks will be measured with Tamina next Friday in SmackDown, The first one sent a message to Vince McMahon for a possible reward.
It was through Instagram, where Sasha Banks tagged the boss, Vince McMahon: “Hears, Vince McMahon… What do you give me if I win? ”.
Although the friendship between her and her friend Bayley It is very large, you already feel a friction between these, so it makes you think of the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
However, in the same message, Sasha Banks It emphasizes a monetary reward, because putting emojis of money in the publication.
