Ronda Rousey became one of the great WWE superstars last year; However, this is not enough of a reason to return, plus he has an annoyance with fans.

In a program on the YouTube channel of Steve-O, Ronda made it clear that he has no intention of returning, in addition to calling “Ungrateful” to the followers of the company.

“Why should (of return to WWE), when can I spend my time and energy on my family? I don’t want to waste my energy on a lot of ungrateful fans they don’t even appreciate me. “

Remember that Ronda Rousey has been bothered several times by the boos, this also adds to the psychological problems he has.

