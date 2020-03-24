The theme of coronavirus is something that has very concerned WWE, well Roman Reigns’ condition forces him to be under continuous and strict observation.

According to information commented by Dave Meltzer, journalist for Wrestling Observer, “The Big Dog” they are being watched more than they should, as they are concerned that the pandemic I caught up with him.

“They have doctors monitoring Roman Reigns, because he has a weakened immune system to some extent due to his chronic leukemia. It has expired, it may not return, but it could also return, “said the journalist.

It is worth mentioning that the coronavirus affects with greater force to people of advanced age or who have some type of disease, something that happens with Roman Reigns.

