After many rumors about Roman Reigns and his participation in WrestleMania, the wrestler himself confirmed that it is true that did not want to be present in the “Showcase of the Immortals”.

Through social networks, “The Big Dog” uploaded a video where he gives an explanation on this topic; however, he also took the opportunity to give a harsh message to his detractors.

It was in his Instagram account where Roman Reigns clarifies that it was a difficult decision, but before his health, he also thought about his family, in addition to apologize to all your followers.

“You know what’s going on. All the news, the media, or whatever you want to call them, say that I have deleted myself from Wrestlemania. It’s funny, because for years, people said, ‘Don’t go to WrestleMania, we don’t want you. ’ There are quite a few guys and haters who didn’t want me there. And now I make this decision for me and my family and they say that I am a coward, a softy, and things like that. ”

“But they don’t know the whole story. All they know is they believe. ‘Oh, your health.’ But they don’t know that there are more things in my life. They don’t know if there is just born in my family or if I have elderly relatives in my house. How the older ones say, lift that cover and read a few pages. Read a few books before you start speaking. Take this time to improve, and make the most of it. If we don’t mature after this, I don’t think we have another chance. ”

“For all my fans, sorry, I couldn’t compete this year and be part of the show and entertain. Sometimes there are more important things, and I had to make a decision for myself and my family. It doesn’t matter, you know what I mean. I came to Orlando and I had to make a decision ”, is the message sent by Roman Reigns.